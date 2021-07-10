Djokovic, on the hunt for Nadal and Federer

07/10/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

The lights will be turned off tomorrow at the All England Club with the third generational matchup in a Grand Slam final of the season. The third for Novak Djokovic that already beat Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open already Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros. Now it is the turn of a Matteo berrettini in shape, he will be looking to beat number one and lift his first title at Wimbledon. “My work is not done: now that I am in the final, I want the & rdquor; trophy,” said the Italian after beating Hurkacz in the semi-finals.

For the Serbian, it would be his third consecutive title in London and his twentieth Grand Slam crown, which would equal the number of the other two components of the ‘Big Three’, Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal, with 20 grand each. Already warned Nole Before starting the tournament that his intention was to continue winning ‘Grand Slam’ and for now, he is on the right track.

“It’s why I’m competing here,” Novak Djokovic stated emphatically at the press conference prior to the final. “Everything will be possible in the final, although obviously it is clear that experience is on my side & rdquor ;, he analyzed and predicted a” very tough match & rdquor; for both, although “I am prepared for battle & rdquor ;.

You are not wrong, well Berrettini he has eleven consecutive games without losing on grass and is the brand-new Queen’s tournament champion. It will be the third meeting between the two – the last one was in the recent quarter-finals of Roland Garros – with full victories for the Belgrade team.

Another point of interest will be in the Croatian Marija cicak she will be the first woman to occupy the role of chair umpire in a men’s final in 130 years of history. With fifteen years of experience, Cicak has already directed the 2014 and 2017 women’s finals.