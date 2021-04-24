Djokovic on getting vaccinated: “I will not say if I get vaccinated or enter the game of whether I am for or against”

Updated 04/24/2021 – 10:48

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, made it clear this Friday in Belgrade that his intention is not to reveal whether or not to be vaccinated against covid, to avoid being part of an alleged “game” in the media.

“To keep to myself the decision on whether to be vaccinated. I think it is an intimate private decision and I do not want to enter the game of for or against vaccines that the media is creating now,” said Djokovic.

“I have the full right to do it,” stressed the world’s first racket at a telematic press conference in the Serbian capital, where it participates in an ATP 250 tournament, in response to a question about vaccination.

“It’s something I don’t want to be involved in (…) I don’t want to answer that question and I hope everyone will understand it,” he insisted.

Consider that it is “a very sensitive issue”, in which “people become very emotional”, and advocated “freedom of choice” and “respect for the decision of each.”

Djokovic recalled that it is not clear whether vaccination will be mandatory for participation in ATP tournaments.

On the other hand, he indicated that he has information from the organization of the tournament in Belgrade that there are many players who will be vaccinated and said that he was glad that precisely in Serbia they had the possibility to choose between different vaccines.

Djokovic, creator of the competition in Belgrade, his hometown, stated that the long-term goal of the tournament is “to give local tennis players, those established at the top of the world, and especially young people, the opportunity to compete with the best. of the world”.

“This way they will have the experience that means a lot to them, for their development, but also the opportunity to earn such important points,” he said.

Djokovic is the semi-finalist in the Belgrade tournament after yesterday beating Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (47) by 6: 1, 6: 3.