The three best players of their generation and even history are currently stripping themselves to help their struggling peers. Novak Djokovic, who chairs the ATP players’ council, assisted in this initiative by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who both joined him last year, have made proposals to ATP for the constitution a solidarity fund.

This is to help players ranked between 250th and 700th place worldwide. “This is where the real financial struggle takes place,” said Novak Djokovic in a letter in which he announced their proposals. Many of them are considering quitting professional tennis because they simply cannot survive financially. “

Grand Slam tournaments should participate

The goal set by the Big 3 is to give $ 10,000 to each player, and thus offer, with the expected contributions, an estimated total amount of $ 4.5 million. Because there is “a good chance that the Grand Slam tournaments will contribute 500,000 dollars each,” said Novak Djokovic.

It is proposed that the top 100 singles players and the top 20 doubles players contribute $ 5,000 to $ 30,000 to this support fund according to a progressive scale released by the Serb. The total amount that could be collected is estimated by the world n ° 1 at 1,050,000 dollars for the 250-700 tranche of the ATP classification.

The Big 3 also proposed to ATP to pay 50% of the endowment of the end-of-year Masters – if it takes place – to the support fund. Or, if it is canceled, think of an alternative solution, such as the redistribution of the prize money from the Australian Open in Melbourne in 2021.

This @DjokerNole letter to fellow players with the buy-in from Rafa and Roger is truly remarkable. We will be telling our grandkids about the big 3- and some of the stories may even involve tennis … pic.twitter.com/y7DsdUDsAU – Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) April 17, 2020

The scale presented by Djokovic:



– 50-100: 5,000 dollars each

– 20-50: 10,000 dollars each

– 10-20: $ 15,000 each

– 5-10: $ 20,000 each

– 1-5: $ 30,000 each