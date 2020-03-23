Djokovic meets Tsitsipas in the Dubai final

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He emerged victorious this Friday from an intense duel with Gaël Monfils (2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1), where he traced three match balls from the Frenchman, to reach his sixth final in the Dubai tournament, of category ATP 500 and that is disputed on hard court, where it will be measured with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

02/28/2020

Act. On 02/03/2020 at 12:24

The world number one, who ensured this condition for another week in his you to you with Rafa Nadal when he reached this penultimate round, started below in a bad first set, but took out the repertoire on time that makes him undefeated in 17 games in 2020. 17-0 it is also the history of the matches between Djokovic and the French tennis player, which had him closer than ever in the second set.

Monfils, another player on a streak with only two losses so far (the Serbian himself in the ATP Cup and Thiem in Australia) and the titles in Montpelier and Rotterdam, started at a great level that made him very restless and serve his rival. Thus, he broke in the third game and then in the seventh. The one from Berlgrado continued to fail with his service at the start of the second quarter.

The Frenchman broke but the Serbian began his reaction, recovering the disadvantage and with up to five set balls, the rest, who did not take advantage. The lost option made him hesitate in the ‘tie-break’ to number one and Monfils went 6-3 with three match balls. However, so close but so far, The Frenchman lost his advantage, and the set in a double fault.

Bullying Djokovic gave way to a placid third set for Belgrade, with an unrivaled 6-1, the last two games against a Monfils who came to enter the locker room to be attended by the physio. ‘Nole’ will be measured in the final against a Tsitsipas who beat (6-2, 6-3) to Daniel Evans to return to fight for the title he gave up last year to Roger Federer.

.