Djokovic makes Wimbledon history with his 20 Grand Slams

Serbian Novak Djokovic is already at the height of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. At 34 he has won his sixth Wimbledon tournament, third in a row, to reach 20 Grand Slams for the Swiss (40 years) and the Spanish (35).

In his seventh final at the All England Club, thirtieth Grand Slam, he beat an interesting rookie, Matteo berrettini, 25 years and nº 9, for 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 in 3h. 23 ‘. Squeezed the first Italian finalist at Wimbledon, answered a Djokovic from another galaxy, more ‘Big 3’ than ever.

The moment @DjokerNole became #Wimbledon champion for the sixth time pic.twitter.com/5xN8ogWYYT – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

A very big day for Djokovic, always living in the shadow of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, who continue to have more popular appreciation internationally than the Balkan, as demonstrated in his comeback against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros and was repeated at Wimbledon.