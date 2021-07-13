in Tennis

Djokovic makes Wimbledon history with his 20 Grand Slams

Serbian Novak Djokovic is already at the height of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. At 34 he has won his sixth Wimbledon tournament, third in a row, to reach 20 Grand Slams for the Swiss (40 years) and the Spanish (35).

In his seventh final at the All England Club, thirtieth Grand Slam, he beat an interesting rookie, Matteo berrettini, 25 years and nº 9, for 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 in 3h. 23 ‘. Squeezed the first Italian finalist at Wimbledon, answered a Djokovic from another galaxy, more ‘Big 3’ than ever.

A very big day for Djokovic, always living in the shadow of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, who continue to have more popular appreciation internationally than the Balkan, as demonstrated in his comeback against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros and was repeated at Wimbledon.

Cryptocurrency : Cryptocurrencies May Benefit From TikTok Ban | Invezz

NBA rumors: Duncan Robinson and his love for the New York Knicks