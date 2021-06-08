Djokovic makes sure to leave Roland Garros as the No. 1 in the world

The top of the ranking could have been put in check by Daniil Medvedev given that the Russian had a lot to add at Roland Garros after his poor performance in 2020 (first round). However, he was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the hands of Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3 7-6 and 7-5) and, thus, Novak Djokovic he made sure to finish the contest at the top of the world ladder.

Regardless, Medvedev will leave Paris with 10,143 units and try to storm the top spot at Wimbledon, where he can also increase the points under his belt.