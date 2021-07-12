Djokovic makes history at Roland Garros, goes back to Tsitsipas and watches Federer and Nadal

Djokovic with the Roland Garros Champion trophy / .

Serbian Novak Djokovic, 34 years old and world No. 1, suffered but ended up taking advantage of his second victory over Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros.

Something that had not happened in 2015. ‘Nole’, and his followers, feared that the script would be repeated, but he changed it by giving a radical turn to his end with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22 years old and No. 5, very well supported by the majority of the 5,000 fans of the Philippe Chatrier, a third of the capacity under normal conditions.

🇷🇸 Djokovic Jubilation 🇷🇸 @ DjokerNole lands Grand Slam title No.19 and his second in Paris, defeating Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. # RolandGarros pic. twitter.com/lsG64N0s9q – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 13, 2021

Djokovic won, himself and a brilliant Tsitipas, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 and 6-4 in 4h. 11 ‘ exceptional match. Reigns at Roland Garros for the second time, after the victory over the British Andy Murray in 2016.