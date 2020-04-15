Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world ranking, made an “important donation” to a hospital in Bergamo, one of the Italian cities most affected by the coronavirus, to help in the fight against this disease.

04/15/2020 at 16:08

CEST

EFE

Djokovic, who has a strong bond with Italy with his family and who speaks perfect Italian, gave his contribution to the ASST (Azienda Socio Sanitaria Territorial) of Bergamo Oeste, the director general of the structure reported on Wednesday, Peter Assembergs.

“We would never have imagined seeing in our bank account a donation of such a prestigious character. These days many companies, associations and private entities helped us and I appreciate their generosity. Reading that among the donors is number 1 in the world (tennis) has moved me, “he said.

“Djokovic’s significant donation gave us will allow to remodel the intensive care area of ​​the hospital. We will be able to enlarge the rooms, improve medical devices and we will be more ready to manage emergencies, “he added. Djokovic A few days ago, he had published a message on his social networks to encourage Italy in the fight against the coronavirus, which has already caused more than 20,000 deaths in the country.

“Dear Italy, even if you are going through a difficult time, I want you to know that you are not alone. We support you and send you our love and our thoughts. We want you to be strong to face and overcome these difficult days. May you be strong, healthy and united. Everything will be fine, “wrote the Serb.

.