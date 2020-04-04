Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, leader of the ATP world ranking, has joined the solidarity initiative ‘Red Cross Responds’, promoted by the also tennis player Rafa Nadal with the basketball player Pau Gasol to raise funds to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis.

“Thank you very much for your contribution to the campaign to help those in need in the fight against the coronavirus.. Class act. Hvala Nole! “, Has tweeted Nadal, after learning that the Balkan athlete had joined the project.

“Both tennis players, the two best in the classification, have had a long-standing rivalry for years, with Djokovic dominating head to head against Nadal 29-26 after facing each other in practically every corner of the world, “the ATP itself stressed on its website.

“This time, and like so many others in recent years, that confrontation has been transformed into solidarity,” he added. Thus, the action of Djokovic has been confirmed a week after he and his wife Jelena Ristic They will donate one million euros in Serbia to combat this pandemic.

