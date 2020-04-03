Seeing the best tennis players in the world together is something that priceless. The reaction of the Spanish sports world to the campaign started by Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol to fight against coronavirus It was incredible, but it is not only from our country that the aid arrives. Rafa posted a tweet a few minutes ago announcing the contribution of Novak Djokovic to this initiative, created by the Red Cross and promoted by Spanish athletes. Without a doubt, a huge gesture from the Serbian and one of those news that put a smile on our lips.

A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus.

Class act ——– Hvala Nole! pic.twitter.com/ypnRPHIZAd

– Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 3, 2020

