It was almost a truism not to think that organizing a tennis tournament with an audience in the stands and surrounded by multiple acts of solidarity with children, night parties, etc … would be dangerous when you are emerging from a global pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Almost everyone was on alert, but Djokovic’s perspective was totally different.

The Serbian tennis player thought that there would be no danger because in the Adriatic area the virus had not done as much damage and was controlled. The authorities gave him permission to carry out the tennis tournament, but the images of the stands filled with 4,000 spectators and the acts circumscribed to the solidarity tournament without maintaining safety distances, with its protagonists without masks and acting with total impunity as if it had not happened. Nothing alarmed the world of tennis and sports in general. There were soccer and basketball games, games with hundreds of children, night parties and a host of ideal performances to spread the spread of the coronavirus. The positives are his taste.

A shower of criticism fell on Djokovic, which was defended on the grounds of permission from the authorities, but with the positive announced by Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric, not only have the attacks turned to number one in the world, but the reopening of the tennis circuit is now the air.

It was scheduled for August 14 in Washington and the US Open is scheduled from August 31 to September 13. It remains to be seen how ATP reacts to these two positives that could be more. At the moment it has not ruled on the matter.

He does not pass control and goes to Belgrade

Djokovic, Instead of showing his face and giving the pertinent explanations, he sent his coach Goran Ivanisevic to shoot announcing in the center of the track the cancellation of the tournament for the positives (the final had to be played between Nole and Roblev) which earned him an avalanche of jeers and he chose to refuse to take the test in Zadar like the rest of his teammates.

The number one ATP Ranking flew in a private jet to Belgrade to contact his doctors and it is assumed that the Covid-19 will be tested. At the moment his physical trainer has also tested positive and tennis is waiting to know the results of players such as Thiem, Zverev or Djokovic himself, all of them also participating in the Adria Tour.

Player Reviews

Some players have already attacked Djokovic again on social media. One of the most forceful was Nicholas Kyrgios who asked for the test results of Djokovic, Thiem and Zverez in addition to warning them that this is not a game.

Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Dimitorov got Covid -19 are Thiem, Novak & Zverev also getting tested? – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Other players warn of the danger of playing on these dates and question the feasibility of starting the circuit again. The ATP will have strong pressures after the positives of the Adria Tour