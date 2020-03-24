Djokovic is one win away from holding number one

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He qualified for the Dubai ATP 500 quarterfinals, scoring for the ATP and taking place on hard court, after defeating the German without problems. Philipp Kohlschreiber in two sets 6-3, 6-1.

02/26/2020

Act. 02/27/2020 at 10:23

CET

EP

In this way, the Belgrade player is one triumph away from successfully defending his world number one no matter what the Spaniard does. Rafael Nadal in Acapulco (Mexico), event that the Balearic must win yes or yes, and their obstacle will be the Russian Karen Khachanov.

The reigning champion of the Australian Open did not find much resistance against Kohlschreiber, who did not have a single breaking ball in the entire game and who only won eleven points to the rest. ‘Nole‘He broke in the sixth game to take the advantage that the first set gave him, while in the second he started with two’ breaks’ that left the German with no reaction.

“It was a great game. I enjoyed how I played, in terms of concentration and tactics,” admitted the Balkan, who knew he had to play 100 percent against an opponent he lost a year ago in Indian Wells.

“He needed to be very serious despite his current ranking (880). He is one of the most experienced players on the circuit“indicated the current number one.

.