Djokovic is on the verge of winning his next trophy

07/10/2021 at 11:20 AM CEST

The world of tennis is having a clear dominator in the last Grand Slam that are being disputed. We are talking without a doubt about the figure of Novak Djokovic, the right-hander is one of the best tennis players in history and is trying to overcome his direct rivals: Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer on his mission to achieve more than 100 Grand Slam victories.

Thus, he has been climbing positions with incredible ease in his resounding victories in this edition of Wimbledon, which has shown that the tennis player is currently unbeatable by the rest of the tennis players on the professional circuit. It is not for less, since it has achieved an impressive forcefulness giving up a single set in the entire competition. Now his goal is clearer than ever: to win. To do this, he will have to defeat Berrettini, an Italian tennis player who is in seventh position in the ATP ranking. All the ballots place as the winner Djokovic, but it will be necessary to determine if this manages to be the case, since until a game ends there is nothing written.