Djokovic is encouraged to Nadal

And in the other corner … Novak Djokovic (1st) defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini (9th) by 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 7-5 to play this Friday the anticipated final with Rafa Nadal (2nd), but in the semifinals.

It will be the 58th confrontation between the two figures in a classic that dominates the Serbian by 29 to 28Although the Spanish has better numbers in Paris, where he is looking for the 21st Grand Slam of his career. The last match between the two in Paris was the 2020 final, in which Nadal rolled 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5.

Last year, Rafa won the final.

The only duel in 2021 was a few weeks ago in the final of the Masters 1000 in Rome, also in brick dust, and the victory was again for the Spanish, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

“It was the game that everyone expected and here we are again, both of us”Djokovic commented. “He is the biggest rival in my career. Few players have managed to beat him here, but the level of tennis I have played in recent weeks in Rome, Belgrade and here they give me confidence to think that I can win”, Confessed Djokovic, who was Rolanga champion in 2019 (Nadal did not appear in the third round).

Berrettini did not bother him (.).

Nole showed a good level against a Berrettini who did not allow breaks. The only set that got the tano out was in a tie-break. The other semi will also be on Friday: Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) against Alexander Zverev (6th).

This Thursday the semi-feminine will play, from 10 (ESPN): Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32nd) vs. Tamara Zidanšek (85th) and Maria Sakkari (18th) vs. Barbora Krejčíková (33rd).

