Djokovic is crowned at Wimbledon and overtakes Federer and Nadal

WIMBLEDON

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number 1, won Wimbledon by beating Italian Matteo Berrettini in the final this Sunday by 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3, reaching the record of 20 Grand Slam titles that until now Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shared.

At 34, Djokovic adds 9 Australian Opens, 2 Roland Garros, 6 Wimbledon and 3 US Open.

cmb

