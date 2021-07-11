in World

Djokovic is crowned at Wimbledon and overtakes Federer and Nadal

WIMBLEDON

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number 1, won Wimbledon by beating Italian Matteo Berrettini in the final this Sunday by 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3, reaching the record of 20 Grand Slam titles that until now Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shared.

At 34, Djokovic adds 9 Australian Opens, 2 Roland Garros, 6 Wimbledon and 3 US Open.

