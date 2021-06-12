in Tennis

Djokovic is already the second player in history with the most Grand Slam finals played

Novak Djokovic has presented his credentials in Roland Garros 2021 to be considered the best tennis player of all time more firmly than ever. At the expense of defining his feat of beating Nadal in the semifinals with the title in Sunday’s duel against Tsitsipas, the Serbian will add his 29th appearance in a Grand Slam final, which is already the second largest record in tennis history. . It is only behind 31 Roger Federer and has exceeded 28 of Rafael Nadal.

