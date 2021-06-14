Djokovic is already the player with the most Grand Slam titles won from the age of 30

Statistics about the greatness of Novak Djokovic They are inexhaustible and perhaps one of them could have gone unnoticed in the first instance, but it is one of the most representative of the Serbian’s triumphant longevity. With his triumph in Roland Garros 2021, Djokovic is already the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles won having more than 30 years. Players prior to the Open Era are included in this list. Before the final in Paris, Novak shared the scepter with Rafael Nadal, but it has already surpassed him having a whopping 7 titles in this context. In addition, he is the third oldest player to have won at Roland Garros, behind Andrés Gimeno (1972) and the aforementioned Nadal (2020).

