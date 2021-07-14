in Tennis

Djokovic is already on his second longest streak as number 1 in the ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic keep adding weeks like number 1 in the ATP ranking and it doesn’t feel like the bill is going to stop anytime soon. The Serbian has already reached 329 and although he is far from his best streak of weeks at the top, with 122, he is already immersed in the second longest, after having added his 54th consecutive week as the best player in the world this Monday. He is 1,743 points ahead of Medvedev and it seems clear that he will remain in that position for several more weeks. Will he be able to break his personal best of consecutive weeks as number 1?

