Djokovic is already on his second longest streak as number 1 in the ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic keep adding weeks like number 1 in the ATP ranking and it doesn’t feel like the bill is going to stop anytime soon. The Serbian has already reached 329 and although he is far from his best streak of weeks at the top, with 122, he is already immersed in the second longest, after having added his 54th consecutive week as the best player in the world this Monday. He is 1,743 points ahead of Medvedev and it seems clear that he will remain in that position for several more weeks. Will he be able to break his personal best of consecutive weeks as number 1?

Did you know…? Novak Djokovic —- is on his second best streak with the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings: 53 | 2011-2012 48 | 2012-2013 122 | 2014-2016 52 | 2018-2019 54 | 2020-2021 ⭐️ The Belgrade tennis player exceeded 40 weeks in all five stages. pic.twitter.com/prgIE1EAfI – MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) July 13, 2021