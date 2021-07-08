Djokovic is already in the Wimbledon semis

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, reached the semifinal round of the Wimbledon tournament on Wednesday, the third Grand Slam of the year played on grass at the All England Tennis Club. There he defends the title and goes for a new crown, after his last consecration at Roland Garros. This Wednesday, Nole beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in straight sets, 48 ​​in the ranking: 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4. Thus, it is already among the four best of the traditional contest. He wants one more star for his spacious display case.

Nole celebrates a new victory (DPA).

The number one, champion the last two editions, He did not need his best version to add his 100 victory on grass and maintain his bet on the 20th Grand Slam to equal the record held by Roger Federer, eliminated on Wednesday, and Rafael Nadal, who has not participated in this Wimbledon. ‘

Nole had to work more than necessary (.).

Nole started with everything, with a near perfect game to a 5-0 start. But he lost his initial magic and, despite taking the set, he finished somewhat tight. And, at a lower level, Djokovic had to work the victory in two very even sets, with a key break in each, to advance to the semifinals on the London grass.

YOUR RIVAL IN SEMIS



The joy of the Canadian (.).

The champion of the Australian Open and Roland Garros in this 2021 will now face the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, 12 of the ranking. He achieved his pass against Russian Karen Khachanov in five sets (6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1 6-4). For the first time among the best four in a Grand Slam, he now has the great challenge of his life against a Djokovic who has beaten him all six times they have met.

