Djokovic is already in ＇semis＇ and secures number one

Serbian Novak Djokovic continuity was assured at number one in the world after beating the Russian Karen Khachanov, seventh favorite, 6-2 and 6-2, and reach the semifinal of Dubai ATP 500.

02/27/2020

Act on 02/28/2020 at 10:11

CET

EFE

The Balkan tennis player, winner of the Australian Open, added to the Russian, whom he had previously beaten in four of the five clashes they had settled, his sixteenth victory in a row in 2020, in which he still does not know defeat.

Djokovic needed to reach the semifinals in Dubai at least to stay on top of the ATP classification regardless of the role that the Spanish play in the Acapulco tournament Rafael Nadal, who is on the prowl to recover the number one ranking.

But the Belgrade player had no problem overcoming Khachanov, which he surpassed in 68 minutes and prolong his aspirations in Dubai, which he conquered in the editions of 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013 and of which he was also a finalist in 2015, when he fell to the Swiss Roger Federer.

TWO STEPS FROM THE TITLE

Djokovic will face in the semifinals with the winner of the clash between the French Gael Monfils, third favorite, and Richard Gasquet.

The other semifinal will be played by the British Daniel Evans, who beat the Russian Andrey Rublev, sixth, by 6-2 and 7-6 (9) and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, second seed, who eliminated the German Jan–Lennard Struff by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4.

