Djokovic increases his numbers: he is positioned second in the ranking of No. 1 weeks and now he goes for Steffi Graf

Beyond the disappointment in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, where he could not get medals and the dream of the Golden Slam ended, Novak Djokovic received great news: reached 332 weeks as No. 1 in the world and, in this way, she reached the second position in the ranking by equaling Martina Navratilova. In that sense, her next target will be the German Steffi Graf, who tops the list with 377 weeks. It should be noted that everything indicates that it will be difficult for him to lose the top since he does not defend too many points until the end of the year, while his main rivals (Medvedev and Nadal would lose more units).

