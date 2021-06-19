Djokovic inaugurates the new central grass court of Mallorca ATP

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, inaugurated this Friday the new grass center court of the tournament Mallorca ATP Championschip partnering with his coach, the Croatian Goran ivanisevic, in an exhibition match in doubles against the German Tommy haas and spanish Feliciano lopez.

Djokovic was the great attraction of a social event that gathered in the Mallorca Country Club de Santa Ponsa to various sports personalities and Majorcan society.

The Balkan tennis player exhibited a wide variety of strokes and delighted the audience with the constant jokes he exchanged with his fellow players. He started the game with Ivanisevic and ended it playing with his brother Marko, who accompanies him on his stay on the island.

Djokovic is preparing his participation in Wimbledon in Mallorca after winning the Grand Slams of Australia and Roland Garros this year; in the Paris Open he defeated Greek Stefano Tsitsipas in the grand final after eliminating Spaniard Rafa Nadal in the semifinals.

He has rented a house on the island to be with his family while he adjusts to the grassy surface in the tournament directed by Toni Nadal, Rafa Nadal’s uncle and former coach.

Djokovic will play the first doubles match of the Mallorca ATP teaming up with the Spanish Carlos Gómez-Herrera; In the first match, the Serbian and Malaga will face Nikola Cacic (Serbia) and Tomislav Brkic (Bosnia).

Also, the number two in the world, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, will make his debut at the Mallorca Country Club against the winner of the duel between South African Lloyd Harris and Frenchman Corentin Moutet, according to the result of the draw held this Friday.

For its part, Dominic Thiem (5) will wait to know the result of the clash between the German Jan-Lennard Struff and the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The Spanish Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño They are also exempt from the first round due to their third and fourth seed status and will face the winners of the Pella-Travaglia and Vesely-Caruso matches respectively.

The Mallorcan tennis player Jaume Munar will face the American Tennys Sandgren in the first round, while Feliciano López will also wait for a rival to come out of the preliminary phase to be able to debut.

Closes the roster of Spaniards in the main draw Pablo Andújar, who will play against Australian Jordan Thompson.

In the preliminary phase that starts this Saturday the first crosses will measure the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas with the Slovakian Lukas Klein.

There will also be two duels between Spaniards: Pedro Martínez will face Nicola Kuhn and Roberto Carballés against the young 18-year-old guest Dani Rincón.

The Mallorcan tennis player Marc Ktiri, who has also received an invitation, will face the French Lucas Poille.

The last of the Spanish Ricardo Ortega will face the Uzbek Denis Istomin.