Djokovic inaugurates the new central grass court in Mallorca

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, inaugurated this Friday the new grass center court of the tournament Mallorca ATP Championschip partnering with his coach, the Croatian Goran ivanisevic, in an exhibition match in doubles against the German Tommy haas and spanish Feliciano lopez.

Djokovic was the great attraction of a social event that brought together various sports personalities and Majorcan society at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa.

The Balkan tennis player exhibited a wide variety of strokes and delighted the audience with the constant jokes he exchanged with his fellow players. He started the game with Ivanisevic and ended it playing with his brother Marko, who accompanies him on his stay on the island.

Djokovic he is preparing his participation in Wimbledon in Mallorca after winning the Grand Slams of Australia and Roland Garros this year; in the Paris Open he defeated Greek Stefano Tsitsipas in the grand final after eliminating Spaniard Rafa Nadal in the semifinals.

He has rented a house on the island to be with his family while he adjusts to the grassy surface at the tournament run by Toni Nadal, Rafa Nadal’s uncle and former coach.

Djokovic will play the first doubles match of Mallorca ATP forming a pair with the Spanish Carlos Gomez-Herrera; In the first game the Serbian and Malaga will face Nikola Cacic (Serbia) and Tomislav Brkic (Bosnia)

Also, the number two in the world, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, will make his debut at the Mallorca Country Club against the winner of the duel between the South African Lloyd Harris and french Corentin Moutet, according to the result of the draw held this Friday.

For its part, Dominic Thiem (5) will wait to know the result of the clash between the German Jan-Lennard Struff and french Adrian Mannarino.

The Spanish Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño They are also exempt from the first round due to their status as third and fourth seeded players and the winners of the matches will be measured. Pella-Travaglia and Vesely-Caruso respectively.

The Mallorcan tennis player Jaume munar will face the American in the first round Tennys Sandgren, while Feliciano lopez it will also wait for a rival to come out of the previous phase to be able to premiere.

Close the list of Spaniards in the main draw Pablo Andújar, who will play against the australian Jordan Thompson. In the preliminary phase that starts this Saturday, the first crosses will measure the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas with Slovak Lukas Klein.

There will also be two duels between Spaniards: Pedro Martinez will face Nicola Kuhn and Roberto Carballés to the young guest of 18 years Dani Rincon. The Mallorcan tennis player Marc ktiri, who has also received an invitation, will face the French Lucas Pouille. The last of the Spaniards Ricardo Ortega will see the faces with the Uzbek Denis Istomin.