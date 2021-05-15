Djokovic got into the semifinal of Rome

Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ranking, qualified for the semifinals of the Rome Masters 1000, where he defends the title, by defeating the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a battle that lasted 3 hours 16 minutes of play.

The Serbian had to look for his best shots and his claw to turn a match that the Greek had in hand when he was interrupted from the rain on Friday night, with a set and a break advantage (6-4, 2-1).

Novak Djokovic beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. (AP)

Djokovic, five-time winner in Rome (in ten finals), will have to dispute this same Saturday in the afternoon his semifinal against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (33º world-wide), who beat Rublev 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3.

