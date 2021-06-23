Djokovic-Gómez Herrera, in the semifinals after beating Granollers-Zeballos

06/23/2021 at 7:39 PM CEST

The Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Spanish Carlos Gómez-Herrera defeated this Wednesday the Spanish Marcel Granollers and the Argentine Horacio Zeballos 4-6, 7-6 (3) and 10-8 in an hour and 40 minutes and they will face in the semifinals of the Mallorca ATP the pair formed by the Austrian Oliver Marach and the Pakistani Aisam Qureshi.

The script for the triumph of Djokovic and Gómez-Herrera on the grass at the Country Club of Santa Ponsa was very similar to that achieved in their debut against the Bosnian Tomislav Brkic and the Serbian Nikola Cacic. The Serbian and the Spanish had to come back to decide the classification in the tiebreaker set.

Djokovic is the great attraction of the Mallorcan tournament, the only one on natural grass that takes place in Spain.

The organizers have released statements by the Balkan tennis player in which he assures that he feels “prepared” to face the Wimbledon tournament, the third Grand Slam of the season, after those of Australia and Paris that he has already added to his record.

The world’s number one tennis player has traveled to Mallorca with his whole family to prepare for the London event, in which he has the great opportunity to equal the 20 Grand Slam titles of the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafa Nadal.