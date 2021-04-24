Djokovic goes into a spin: he wastes 23 break balls and falls to Karatsev in Belgrade

Updated 04/24/2021 – 20:47

Inactivity is affecting Novak Djokovic a lot. The Australian Open champion, who returned to official competition last week at the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 with a round-of-16 loss to Dan Evans, fell today with a crash in the semi-finals of the 250 Open in Belgrade.

His executioner has been this time Aslan Karatsev, 28 in the ranking at 27 years old. The unknown Russian, that slipped into the semifinals of the first ‘Grand Slam’ from the previous one and that later raised the title of Dubi, opt for another crown in the Serbian capital.

Nole, world number one, I gave in with a score of 7-5, 4-6 and 6-4, in three hours and 25 minutes. The doubts in his game are alarming when Roland Garros is just over a month away. Despite having the support of the stands and being played in the headquarters of the Novak Tennis Center, a facility that bears his name, Karatsev was better than his decorated opponent and saved up to 23 break points.

The Russian awaits the winner of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Taro Daniel, which closes the day on Saturday.