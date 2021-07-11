Djokovic goes for glory

Novak Djokovic (1st) has played hundreds of important matches. But this Sunday, in Wimbledon, is invaluable to the Serbian. His desire is to be the best tennis player of all time, he is not afraid to assume it, and heor what happens at the All England Tennis Club can be decisive for that desire.

From 10 o’clock, on ESPN, Nole faces the Italian Matteo berretini, inexperienced in these kinds of situations, looking for his 20th Major, with which he would tie the figure shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. At 34, and with more of the other two from the Big 3, the Serbian can continue to increase this figure.

