Djokovic goes for everything: confirmed that he will play the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021

Novak Djokovic wants to win everything in 2021. You know you are two steps away from being Golden slam and to become the top winner in the history of the Grand Slams. In that sense, he decided to travel to Tokyo to try to win the gold medal, one of the few pending accounts he has in his career. “I cannot disappoint my friend Koujirou. I booked my flight to Tokyo and will proudly join the Serbian team to participate in the Olympic Games“he wrote on his Twitter account in reference to a video he sent to a Japanese boy.

Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. —- pic.twitter.com/23TmSdvc4x – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 15, 2021