Djokovic gets scared but advances at Roland Garros | Excelsior

PARIS

Serbian Novak Djokovic went ahead despite the scare suffered this Monday when he was faced with two sets against the young Italian Lorenzo Musetti (76th), who retired in discomfort 4-0 down in the fifth set, and reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the 15th time.

The world number 1, finalist in 2020 and who aspires to a 19th Grand Slam title, he lost the first two sets in the tie-break, but he knew how to rebuild himself to crush the Italian in the next two, who chose to leave with 4-0 against in the fifth and final.

After their victory 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0, Djokovic will face off in the quarterfinals with Matteo Berrettini, also from Italy, who made his way into the top eight of the Parisian Grand Slam after the abandonment of a physically impaired Roger Federer who chose to focus on the grass season.

The winner of the match Djokovic-Berrettini could meet Rafa Nadal in the semifinals on Wednesday, provided that the Spaniard defeats the Italian Jannik Sinner (19th) in the eighth on Monday, and in the quarterfinals the Argentine Diego Schwartzman (10th), who eliminated the German Jan-Lennard Struff (42nd) shortly before 7-6 (11/9) , 6-4, 7-5.

cmb

