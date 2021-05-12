Djokovic gets off to a good start in Rome

05/11/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

Serbian Novak Djokovic got off to a good start on Tuesday at the 1000 Masters in Rome, of which he is the current champion, by beat American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Djokovic, world number 1, returned to competition for the first time since last April 24, when he lost in the semi-finals in Belgrade, and despite not shining, he managed to prolong his path on the clay of the Foro Italico, where he was a five-time champion and played ten finals.

His match lasted one hour and 38 minutes, but was interrupted for almost three hours because of the rain that fell in Rome, just when the Serbian had just wasted the opportunity to serve and sentence the game.

Nole, who had won the previous three against Fritz, was furious with the judge and himself for wasting that opportunity and had to wait three hours before he could return to center court and take the game after going through the tiebreaker.

He was not flawless at the time and had to recover a 4-5 on the scoreboard before shielding the victory with a final 7-5.

His next rival, in a game scheduled for Thursday in the presence of the public, will be the winner of the duel between the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich, who defeated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, and the British Cameron Norrie.