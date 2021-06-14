Djokovic gets into the fight for the Grand Slams

06/14/2021

The feat of Novak Djokovic in Paris he has a double reward. Not only to be champion for the second time in Paris, the land of Rafael Nadal, but also places him as a candidate to be the dominator of the Majors in the near future and also to complete the Grand Slam this year.

To this day, both Rafael Nadal What Roger Federer lead the ranking of Grand Slam titles won with a total of 20 titles each one, but the two achieved by the Serbian in this 2021 (in February he already won his ninth Australian Open) place him with 19 trophies to only one of the Spanish and the Swiss and, in addition, with a favorable horizon for that of Belgrade.

WIMBLEDON, THE NEXT OPPORTUNITY

The next chapter they will star in Djokovic, Nadal Y Federer in order to continue adding ‘greats’ it will be at Wimbledon. The London event, which takes place at the All England Tennis Club, starts on June 28 and ends on July 11. There, the Serbian will start with an advantage due to the fast conditions of the grass courts. Roger confirmed his presence after retiring, prematurely, at Roland Garros.

The big question will be Rafa who, at his farewell press conference in Paris, hinted that perhaps he would not play this year in the cathedral of tennis: “Wimbledon is in two weeks. It is different than when I was 25, 26 or 27 years old. Now I am 35. You have to see how I recover before making the decision of whether or not I play at Wimbledon“he snapped.

‘NOLE’, FOR THE REAL GRAND SLAM

In addition to that goal, Djokovic has the possibility of being able to complete the Grand Slam in the same season. If he succeeds (he needs to win Wimbledon and the US Open) he would already accumulate 21 titles in this category.

So far, the only tennis player capable of add the titles of Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open in the Open Era in the same year it was the australian Rod Laver, in 1969.

Both he and Nadal Y FedererThey not only play to continue accumulating success in the most important tournaments on the calendar, but also to be remembered as the best male tennis player of all time. It is a ‘fight’ that they never speak of publicly, but that all three yearn to win. They seek to rule this racket sport forever.