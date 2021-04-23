Djokovic fulminates Soonwoo and is already in the quarterfinals

04/23/2021 at 9:09 AM CEST

EFE

Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, will play the quarterfinals of the tournament in Belgrade, his hometown, after defeating the South Korean in the second round on Wednesday Soonwoo kwon 6-1 and 6-3 in a match that was delayed by rain.

DjokovicChampion of the tournament in 2009 and 2011, he did not leave room for surprise on his return to the Serbian Open and resolved the match in one hour and 10 minutes of play.

The Serbian returned to exhibit his best level. Accurate and powerful in reverse, forceful on the drive and lethal on serve. Soonwoo, executioner of the Spanish Roberto Carballés in the first round, he managed to break a serve from his rival in the second round, without effect on the host’s authoritarian victory.

The world number one is enjoying a more placid week in this ATP 250 than last, when at the 1,000 Masters in Monte Carlo he only won one game and lost in the round of 16 to Britain’s Daniel Evans.

His rival in the quarterfinals will be his compatriot Miomir kecmanovic, 21 years old and number 47 in the ranking, eighth seed of the tournament, which beat the French in the eighth Arthur Rinderknech by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3.

The main danger to Djokovic in the box is Italian Mateo Berrettini, tenth player in the world, who will face his compatriot Marco Cecchinato looking for his ticket for the next round.