Djokovic flies before Davidovich to sneak into Rome Quarters

Novak Djokovic in Rome 2021 / Getty Images

EFE | Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number 1 and current champion, put an end this Thursday to the path of Malaga Alexander Davidovich at the 1000 Masters in Rome by beating him 6-2 and 6-1 in one hour and ten minutes, which allowed him to stand in the quarterfinals.

Before some 3,000 spectators, who began this Thursday to fill the stands of the central court of the Foro Italico, Djokovic he shielded his presence in the quarterfinals for the fifteenth time in his fifteen appearances at the Roman event, where he won five titles in ten finals.

A 15th quarter-final in 15 Rome appearances! 👏 Five-time champion @DjokerNole defeats Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-1 in 70 minutes. # IBI21 pic.twitter.com/zwhzsfIpNQ – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 13, 2021

The Serbian, champion of the Australian Open this year, broke the initial resistance of Davidovich, who reached this round after playing top-level tennis this week, in which he surpassed two qualifying rounds and beat the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov and the british Cameron norrie before surrendering to the current king of the tournament.

The Malaga player started well, with a break in the first game of the match, but Djokovic He went from low to high and took advantage of two of his three break opportunities to win the set 6-2.

Between the first and second rounds he chained a streak of nine consecutive games that allowed him to escape to 5-0 and then sentenced, with an excellent drop, the match with the final 6-1.

Djokovic Y Davidovich, who had never faced each other, exchanged a heartfelt hug at the end of the duel and the man from Malaga said goodbye with honor to the clay of the Foro Italico.

In the quarterfinals, Djokovic he will face the winner of the match between the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, champion in Monte Carlo, and the Italian Matteo berrettini.