Novak Djokovic, number one in world tennis, ensures that when he talks about topics that intrigue the public, such as food and others, he only wants to share his experiences and not impose opinions and positions on other people.

06/09/2020 at 12:25

CEST

.

“I always try to present things in a way that ensures me, I don’t say ‘you have to eat that, drink that, think that way.’ I only share my experience and point of view, and if people can see something useful about it, that’s fine.“, indicates the Serbian tennis player in a podcast, quoted this Tuesday by the press in Belgrade.

In that sense, Djokovic emphasizes that he does not like that some media take their statements out of context “as if they did it on purpose.” “Someone is going to say: why do you go where your place is not? I do it because I feel I have to. If someone feels offended, I apologize publicly,” says Djokovic in the podcast, although he also assures that he receives many reactions. positive.

Djokovic’s diet or his doubts about the possibility of being vaccinated against the coronavirus have caused a stir in the international press. The Serbian points out that as a prominent athlete he is “in a privileged position to be able to say something and that it has its echo.”

His intention is to spread and share with his followers on social networks the values ​​he advocates, among them, in addition to sport, also physical and mental health, and education, especially of children.