Djokovic equals the 951 victories of the mythical Vilas and goes to the quarterfinals of Belgrade

Updated 05/25/2021 – 15:50

Novak Djokovic has one eye on Belgrade and the other on Paris, where this Sunday begins the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land. The Serbian, who does not hide that his objectives are to be the tennis player who brings together the most ‘majors’ at the end of his career, He has passed this Tuesday to the quarterfinals of the Open 250 in the Serbian capital after getting rid of Mats Moraing by 6-2 and 7-6 (4).

The German ‘lucky loser’, lost in position 253, He put the world number one in trouble the first four games of the opening round and during much of the second where he was able to recover two ‘breaks’ and reach sudden death.

Djokovic, that equals the 951 victories as a professional of the legendary Guillermo Vilas, will cross in the antepenltima round with the Argentine Federico Coria, 96 of the lists and that gave a good account of the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas by 6-3 and 6-2.

Only four tennis players have won more than the Balkan in the Open Era: Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,243), Ivan Lendl (1,068) and Rafael Nadal (1,022).

“It is a pride to put myself at the height of someone like Vilas and to have another historical record in my career. What these types of figures do is motivate me even more to continue working. Hopefully someday I will be the first in that ranking“confessed the best tennis player on the planet.

‘Nole’ is looking for the second title of the season after the Australian Open and gain confidence to add the nineteenth great in the land of Roland Garros.

The last precedent of 2017

The Serbian will appear this Thursday as the first favorite in the individual draw of the French Internationals. As Nadal is the third racket in the world rankings, both could see the faces in a hypothetical semifinals if the Spaniard falls in the upper part.

The last time such a circumstance had occurred in the 2017 edition, when Nadal regained the crown two years later and Novak stayed in the quarterfinals with Austrian Dominic Thiem.