Djokovic equals Sampras and Becker for second in most finals played at Wimbledon

Many speak of the All England Club as Roger Federer’s garden, but year after year it opens up the possibility that Novak Djokovic get robbed of those privileges. The current world number one with the victory achieved today against Denis Shapovalov, has managed to advance to his seventh Wimbledon final, thus equaling the American Pete Sampras and the German Boris Becker. Above all and still far away, is Roger Federer with twelve finals in the cathedral of tennis. These are the tennis players with the most finals in London:

Roger Federer: 12 Novak Djokovic: 7 Pete Sampras: 7 Boris Becker: 7 Jimmy Connors: 6 Bjorn Borg: 6 Rafael Nadal: 5 John McEnroe: 5 Goran Ivanisevic: 4

