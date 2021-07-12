Djokovic enlarges his legend at Wimbledon

07/11/2021

On at 20:04 CEST

Cristina Moreno

Novak Djokovic continues to enlarge his legend. The Serbian tennis player is on the way to signing an impeccable season and has already added his third Grand Slam of the year, the twentieth of his career, equaling the other two components of the ‘Big Three’, Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal. In the third round in three finals against the Next Gen, Djokovic was imposed on a combative Matteo berrettini, the first Italian in a Wimbledon final, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3.

Something misplaced started Berrettini in the final duel. So much that Djokovic put the direct and in a few minutes stood with a 5-2 on the scoreboard. Moment in which the Roman tennis player woke up who put his legs to work to equalize the partial until 5-5. So much so that he managed to force the tie-break while his family applauded satisfied from the stands.

With 3-0 in favor, sudden death began, forcing the Belgrade team to react, adding the following points, although it was not enough to overcome the Italian who finished, against the odds, taking the set.

He was not intimidated Novak who broke the second set with a break and advanced incontestably to 4-0. Again, the Italian used his game to get closer to the Serbian, but this time the advantage was enough and the set fell on the Balkan side to equalize the contest.

More evenly started the third set and although the Belgrade was soon ahead, Berrettini He did not lose his cool and kept adding but Djokovic was no longer able to stop him and with a 6-4 he scored a new set.

The Roman then pulled his most dangerous weapon to take the lead in the fourth set encouraged by an audience that, for the most part, sided with him. With shouts of “Matteo, Matteo & rdquor; resounding in the stands, the transalpine tried to overcome a difficult moment with 3-3 on the scoreboard but a double fault condemned that game. Then the “Nole, Nole & rdquor; on the center court.

And he didn’t need more. Djokovic knew how to manage their efforts while Berrettini He began to show the fatigue and also the problems in his leg. The Belgrade smelled the blood as he displayed his great tennis to try to close the set with a break. Except Matteo two match balls with two great winners but in the end, he succumbed to the Serbian who added his third consecutive Wimbledon, something that only four men have achieved in all of history: Björn Borg (from 1976 to 1989), Pete sampras (from 1993 to 1995 and from 1997 to 2000) and Roger Federer (from 2003 to 2007).

Then the joy was unleashed among the fans who, this time, with Djokovic hugging his team, he clapped and cheered for number one.

After winning at the Australian Open against Daniil Medvedev, at Roland Garros before Stefanos Tsitsipas and now at Wimbledon before Matteo berrettini, Novak Look now to the Tokyo Olympics, their next big date, just before the American tour and the next step towards the Golden Slam – victory in the games and in the big four in one season.