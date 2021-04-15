Djokovic, eliminated in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo!

04/15/2021

On at 15:50 CEST

Serbian Novak Djokovic, current number one in the ATP rankings, lost in two sets to the British Dan evans (6-4 and 7-5). In this way, the world leader says goodbye in the round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000.

Djokovic started bad. Apathetic, without energy, without spark, without anything. And he suffered two breaks of service in the initial 0-3. The number 1 in the world was limited to returning balls and waiting for the failure of the rival, a David evans that without being a land specialist he is not a newcomer and with 30 years and being 33rd on the world list, he had something to say.

The Serbian seemed to react and placed 2-3 on the scoreboard, but gave up the sixth game, which lasted 10 minutes. Despite everything, he no longer improved his tennis level much, Djokovic tied at 4.

EvansIn his own way, he was able to score the first set 4-6 after 56 minutes of play and, above all, 23 unforced errors! from a stranger Djokovic.

In the second heat, the first favorite of the Monegasque tournament raised the level, put more energy and sought victory in each point and the result was 3-0, but again the unforced errors, the lack of depth and ambition arrived. in the blows, with what Evans regained lost ground.

Djokovic he had a set ball that he wasted and from there a Evans who made the 22 unforced errors good for his interests! in this second sleeve of Djokovic to end up winning by 7-5.

The English player will face the Belgian in the quarter-finals David goffin, eleventh favorite, who beat the German Alexander Zverev by 6-4 and 7-6 (7).