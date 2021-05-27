Djokovic eliminated Coria in Belgrade and surpassed Vilas

World’s number one, Novak Djokovic, beat the Argentine on Thursday Federico Coria (96 °) by 6-1 and 6-0 and came to his 952nd singles win. In this way, not only qualified for the ATP Belgrade semi-final one week from the start of Roland Garros, but also surpassed the great number of victories Guillermo Vilas Y was positioned in fifth place in the ranking led by Jimmy Connors, among the most winners in history.

Novak Djokovic reached a new record for triumphs on Monday and surpassed Guillermo Vilas.

Look also

The Serbian was vastly superior in the 50 minutes that the game lasted, against a Coria who could do nothing to stop Nole and could only win one game. In the course of the game Djokovic was 59% effective on the first serve and 92% on points won on the second. He also made three aces.

Look also

Nole will play the semifinal against the young Alex Molcán, who is ranked number 255 in the ATP ranking. The 23-year-old Slovenian comes at a very good level and with great confidence after beating Spanish Fernando Verdasco 6-2 and 6-0.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE