Djokovic dropped from the Madrid Masters 1000

The number 1 of the ATP ranking, Novak Djokovic confirmed his absence from the Masters 1000 in Madrid on Wednesday due to physical discomfort. Thus, the defending champion will not be able to retain his crown (in the final of the 2019 edition, he defeated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas). The Open in the Spanish capital is one of the last tournaments in preparation for Roland Garros, and will take place again after it was suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Novak Djokovic will not be playing in the Mutua Madrid Open. “Sorry that I won’t be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans”, said @DjokerNole. “It’s been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!”. – #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 28, 2021

“I apologize for not being able to travel to Madrid this year and meet again with all my fans. It’s been two years, how long. I hope to see you next year.“were Nole’s words on the contest’s official Twitter account.

In the last two tournaments he played, Djokovic did not show his best face. He lost surprisingly to Britain’s Daniel Evans (26th) in the round of 16 at the Monte Carlo Masters and was eliminated by Russian Alan Karatsev (27th) in the Belgrade semis.

Before the loss of the Serbian, who The first seed was the local and favorite Rafael Nadal, who returned to be number 2 in the world after lifting the ATP 500 in Barcelona. The Balearic already has five Mutua Madrid Open in its showcase and is going for more.

WHEN DOES THE MASTERS 1000 IN MADRID START?

The final phase of the Masters 1000 Mutua Madrid Open 2021 will be held between May 2 and 9 at the Caja Mágica, which will have a capacity of 40%; in other words, 5,000 viewers will be allowed access per day.

