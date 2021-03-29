Djokovic, down in Miami

03/19/2021 at 22:51 CET

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, announced this Friday that he will not play the Miami Masters 1,000 that is scheduled to start next week.

The Balkan, six times winner of this competition, the last in 2016, joins the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the Swiss Roger Federer, who days ago made public their resignation to go to Florida.

“Dear fans, I am sorry to announce that this year I will not travel to Miami to compete. I have decided to use this precious time to be at home with the family. Due to the restrictions I need to find the right balance between my time at home and on the track.” indicated in social networks Djokovic.

The world number one, who has not returned to the slopes since winning the Australian Open due to a muscle injury, will delay his return to competition even though, initially, he had set his return at the Miami Masters 1,000 that It will be played from March 22 to April 4, and continue with the 1,000 Monte Carlo Masters and the Belgrade tournament.