Novak Djokovic announced today that he will donate a million euros to the Serbian health authorities to improve the medical equipment necessary to fight the coronavirus.

03/27/2020 at 14:13

CET

SPORT.es

“Our one million euro donation is for the purchase of breathing apparatus and other medical equipment. Respirators are now the most essential equipment to save human lives“Djokovic told a group of journalists by video conference.

“Each of us tries to help in this situation to the best of their ability, contribute their time, effort, resources, in any way, to be available to their country and the people who need it most,” said the tennis player.

Djokovic also expressed “big thanks to medical staff and experts throughout the world, and in Serbia, who fight for human health“

For her part, the tennis player’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, director of the “Novak Djokovic” Foundation, asked for more donations that can help in the fight against the coronavirus, and announced the opening of a bank account for that purpose.

