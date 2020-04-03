Novak Djokovic wanted to have a detail with Spain, one of the most affected countries in the world in the coronavirus pandemic. The tennis player made a donation to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign led by Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol. It was the Majorcan who was in charge of revealing that Nole had made a great contribution through social networks.

A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus.

Class act 🙌🏻👏🏻 Hvala Nole! pic.twitter.com/ypnRPHIZAd

– Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 3, 2020

Although in Serbia there are also cases of coronavirus, Djokovic did not want to miss the opportunity to help the Spanish people. In our country he has enjoyed numerous successes at the Mutua Madrid Open, but also the occasional boo because of his character and his rivalry with Rafa Nadal.

DjokovicHowever, he has put aside any kind of personal rancor and He wanted to contribute to the cause to stop a pandemic that has claimed more than 11,000 victims in Spain. We must remember that Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol launched this campaign a week ago with the aim of raising 11 million euros to finance medical supplies for 1,350,000 affected people.