Djokovic does not play the doubles final in Mallorca due to the injury of Gmez-Herrera

The duo formed by the Serbian Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one tennis player, and Carlos Gmez-Herrera will not play in the final of the Mallorca ATP Championships for an ankle injury of the Spaniard.

Djokovic and Gmez-Herrera They had qualified for the final after defeating Austrian Oliver Marach and Pakistani Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi on Thursday in two sets by 6-3 and 7-6 (3).

The organization of the Balearic tournament has reported that the second semifinal that will be played by Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentine Mximo Gonzlez, fourth seeded players, against New Zealander Marcus Daniell and Austrian Philipp Oswald, second, will be played this Saturday and finally define, at doubles champion in the absence of Djokovic and Gmez Herrera.

Djokovic has chosen Mallorca ATP to prepare his participation in Wimbledon, third Grand Slam of the season.