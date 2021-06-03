Djokovic does not give Cuevas options at Roland Garros

06/03/2021 at 8:42 PM CEST

EFE

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, did not give the Uruguayan any option Pablo Cuevas in the second round of Roland Garros and won 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 in 2 hours and 6 minutes.

En route to his second title in Paris, in his 350th Grand Slam match, the Serbian was a steamroller who avoided the “bump” that the Uruguayan had wanted after winning his first-round match.

It was a risky dream for the veteran caves, who at no time seemed in a position to counteract the tennis of the Serbian, who arrives in Paris after having won in Belgrade.

The game had only one direction, the one imposed by the Serbian, eager to reach the third round. Djokovic will be measured for a place in the round of 16 against the winner of the duel between the Australian James duckworth and the lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, two hard court specialists who, a priori, should not represent a big problem for the winner of the past Australian Open.

On the way to the expected semifinal against the Spanish Rafael Nadal, his main obstacles are the Italian Matteo berrettini, finalist in Madrid and ninth seeded, and the Swiss Roger Federer, with whom he could cross in quarters.

caves says goodbye to the individual table without having reached the third round, his ceiling in a Grand Slam and that in Paris he has played four times.