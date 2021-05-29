Djokovic delays his arrival at Roland Garros to play the final in Belgrade

The main figures of world tennis do not usually compete the week before a Grand Slam, except for drastic changes in the calendar such as last season due to the pandemic, when Novak Djokovic He linked the title at the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 with his disqualification in the round of 16 from the US Open for hitting a linesman in the first set with Pablo Carreño. Both tournaments were played in the same facilities in New York.

‘Nole, 34 years old and world No. 1, has voluntarily chosen to break the rule of preparing without distractions for a Grand Slam at this Roland Garros 2021. He will have room for his debut against the American Tennys Sandgren, which could be Tuesday, June 1, although he will hasten his arrival in Paris because this Saturday he still has an appointment on his ATP 250 in Belgrade 2.

He qualified for the final by defeating the Slovak Andrej Martin, 31 years old, 119 in the world and from the previous phase, 6-1, 4-6 and 6-0. He will have as a rival another Slovak who passed the ‘qualy’ first, Alex Molcan, winner in ‘semis’ of Argentine Federico Delbonis 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Djokovic will aspire to his 83rd ATP title, 16th on gravel. Champion of Australian Open 2020, lost the final in Rome to Rafael Nadal. In Belgrade 1 he lost in the semifinals with the Russian Aslan karatsev. Both tournaments in the Serbian capital are directed by him, they are played at his club.

The Balkan, who did not want to miss the appointment at home, will approach Roland Garros 2021 differently.