Djokovic debuts with victory against Soonwoo Kwon in their Belgrade tournament

Updated 04/21/2021 – 17:50

At the time that Novak Djokovic has jumped on the track to debut with Soonwoo kwon has made a dream come true. And it is that the Serbian phenomenon has fought hard to recover a first-level tournament for his native Belgrade. It had not been contested since 2012.

Djokovic, who came to fall with a crash in the eighth of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 against Daniel Evans, has given a good account of his South Korean rival by a score of 6-1 and 6-3.

Soonwoo Kwon, 23, 85th in the ATP rankings, could do little. The world number one is immersed in the European clay court tour with a single objective: arrive in full condition at Roland Garros, second ‘Grand Slam’ on the calendar and that could leave a great winding of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in case of title.

Djokovic, exempt from the opening round as the first favorite of the draw, will cross in the quarters with his compatriot Miomir kecmanovic.