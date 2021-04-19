Djokovic debut in Belgrade against the winner of the Kwon-Carballs

The tOrneo ATP 250 from Belgrade started this Monday with the first games of the main draw, in which the Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one and creator of the championship, starts as the top seed and makes his debut in the second round against the winner of the duel between the Korean Kwon Soonwoo and the Spanish Roberto Carballs, which was re-caught after falling in the previous phase.

The Argentinian Francisco Cerndolo beat Carballs by 7-6 (6) and 6-4 in one of the finals of the previous phase, but the Spaniard ended up being beaten down by a loss and this Tuesday he will face Kwon in search of a date with Djokovic. The Argentine will face Australian Alexei Popyrin in the first round.

The day of this Monday began with the defeat of the Argentine Federico Coria (6-4 and 6-0) against the Serbian Nikola Milojevic, who will face in the second round the winner of the match between the Serbian Filip Krajinovic, fifth top seed, and the Italian Stefano Travaglia.

The Italian Marco Cecchinato beat Serbian Viktor Troicki, invited by the organization, 6-1 and 6-4, and will face his compatriot Matteo Berretini, seed number two of the tournament.

The australian John Millman got a hard-fought victory over Serbian Danilo Petrovic 7-5 and 6-4 and face off in the second round against the winner of the match between Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori.

The tournament, which features up to seven Serbian tennis players, has the last-minute casualties of Austrian Dominic Thiem and Frenchman Gal Monfils, numbers 4 and 15 of the ATP ranking.