Djokovic could play mixed doubles at the Olympics

What Novak Djokovic It’s in Tokyo to win absolutely everything is nothing new. What we did not expect was the possibility of the Serbian joining a modality beyond the individual. In this case, it was one of the Serbian athletes who launched the rumor: Nina stojanovic, the current number # 90 in the world, has indicated that it “very likely” will contest the mixed doubles in the Tokyo Olympics 2021… with Novak Djokovic. Interestingly, Stojanovic has just reached the final in the doubles tournament in Prague, alongside Viktoria Kuzmova, and has already won two doubles titles on the WTA circuit. In case the news is confirmed, Nole will seek the Olympic gold in two different modalities.

Nina Stojanović said that “most probably” she will play mixed doubles with Novak Djokovic in # Tokyo2020. Her and Aleksandra Krunić are playing doubles. – Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) July 19, 2021