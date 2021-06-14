Djokovic could contest the ATP 250 of Mallorca before Wimbledon

Success is short-lived in tennis. You don’t have time to party. So much so that after consecrating himself at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic He already had to change his chip to think about the grass tour, where he will try to win Wimbledon for the third time in a row. In this sense, it will begin in the next few days its preparation in Majorca, where an ATP 250 category will be played next week. And the information provided by the colleague Sasa ozmo is that he could accept an invitation from the organization to add rhythm for the third Grand Slam of the season.